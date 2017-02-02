I have a question for you. When you’re feed the dogs, you know how we have to bend down to pour kibble into their bowls, or when you bend over to pick up their poop, do you have to part your knees sideways, and sort of squat while sticking out your butt, before you reach your downward destination?

If you bend awkwardly, if you are stiff, I have just one word of advice for you: Yoga.

I go to two excellent classes, both at FLY FIT studio at Paseo Herencia, on the garage third floor. Drive up the ramp, park, then spill out of the car, and you have arrived.

Chair Yoga – We remain seated at all times on fitness steps, and we use belts to pull and stretch our arms, torso and legs, with Gladys Buti Yoga. The class is super entertaining, and equally beneficial. I feel an inch taller when I leave. This is a gentle form of yoga, not hard, not tiring, and it is in the process of being recognized formally as a type of yoga, distinct from others. I didn’t get a Gladys video on YouTube so I am showing you this. Gladys’ classes are much more fun. Thursday 11am.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8BsLlPE1m4

Yoga For Beginners – Our instructor, Daniela, is as young as she is flexible, and she doesn’t burden us with too much Zen and too much confusing asana this, or asana the other, in Hindi. She gives a great, structured class. Admittedly, it was exasperating at first with the donward dogs, but I totally get it now, and I have stronger arms, as a side benefit. It took about four classes to totally get it, on a beginner’s level.

I urge you to sign up, if you can’t bend over easily; if your bend is graceful, you may ignore my column.

Yoga For Beginner at FLY FIT studio at Paseo Herencia, on the garage third floor. Drive up the ramp, park, then spill out of the car, and you have arrived.