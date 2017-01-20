Welcome to Aruba, Chef Lij

I met chef Lij twice this week, once for coffee in the lobby of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, then for a photo shoot, he was plating some food for the camera – his classic Sunset Grille dishes looked like Japanese paintings, picture perfect.

Over coffee I discovered the chef was an easy talker; he loves commenting about food and travel, he speaks softly, and doesn’t seem to carry any sticks!

The days when chef screamed and hollered in the kitchen are over, he said, we work in the heat, under pressure, it’s a team effort, and I need every one of my people to be at his best.

Originally from Jamaica, Chef Lij Heron is now the dedicated culinary boss at the Sunset Grille. He was warmly welcomed, he says, by an experienced and professional dining room and kitchen team.

So where did he work before?

At the United Arab Emirates. Chef Lij went on to list all the exotic places on my bucket list. He worked in Dubai, on the 27th floor of Burj Al Arab running the Al Muntaha restaurant, serving the finest French Cuisine with a spectacular view of the city and the sea and at the Rib Room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, which is an award winning steakhouse of incomparable quality.

He now comes to us from the Waldorf Astoria at Ras Al Khaimah, also in the United Aruba Emirates, where he was responsible for the delicious cuisine at the legendary Peacock Alley, the Camelia Lounge and the Lexington Grill.

You have to admit, it’s quite a resume.

So what’s your signature dish, I asked, expecting fireworks, and you won’t believe what he said. He said: “My mashed potatoes will blow your sock off.”

Yes, apparently the simplest things are the most difficult, and the chef’s mashed potato recipe was handed down to him by a Micheline starred chef, and it calls for a warm cream and butter reduction, gently folded into the mash of potatoes cooked in their skins.

It’s the detail that’s important, the chef explains, don’t cut corners, never rush, grind fresh pepper, don’t use a pre-packaged, factory-produced shaker, use the best olive oil money can buy, the best aged Parmesan cheese, speak to the farmers in the neighborhood, get them to grow your herbs, and be nice to your team, coach them gently, and you will achieve great results.

The chef who started out as an electrical engineer, before opting for his passion, and heading to NY to the Culinary Institute of America, reports that his technical knowledge comes in handy in the kitchen, and he is not easily scared by any equipment breakdown.

He met his journalist wife in Jamaica, and together they developed one of the top food blogs in Dubai and the UAE. Check out http://www.chefandsteward.com/ for recipes, healthy lifestyle, style, travel and family tips. The couple is celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary these days and parenting an adorable little boy.

The Sunset Grille is a popular dining destination seven days a week, from 6-11pm. The culinary team is in the process of developing an a-la-carte brunch concept that will offer a new and exciting culinary experience to guests, combined with stunning views from the Sunset Grille Restaurant new deck and terrace.

For Valentine’s day the resort is planning a spectacular beach dinner starting with an Amuse Bouche featuring Foie Gras, sweet bread and onion confit, followed by a Poached Pear Salad on a bed of mixed lettuce, with ginger and honey dressing; a Passion Sherbet & Prosecco intermezzo, and for main course Black Angus Beef Tenderloin and Caribbean Lobster Tail, truffle mashed potato, zucchini, coconut & Vanilla Butter. The dessert, Textures of Strawberry, layers meringue, cheese cake and compote. Please call +297-526-6612 for reservations!