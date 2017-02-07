The dysfunctional tax office

Facts:

In November I went to the tax office to reconcile 2016. Yawn. One of the papalitos they sent me earlier that month indicated I owe them some ground taxes, while I have copies of bank transfers to prove the contrary. I sat with this guy in a cubbyhole; he crunched the numbers, established to my satisfaction that I owed a minor amount, instructed me to pay it, and assured me, we’re even.

I JUST GOT THAT SAME PAPELITO IN THE MAIL, again, I NEED TO GO BACK TO SEE THEM TOMORROW.

It’s February 8th and I still have not received my monthly tax forms. What about you? I paid the car sticker on line on January 20th, just got the actual sticker after numerous trips, on February 6th. A clerk on AO paralyzed the system.

It’s actually quite simple, says my tax consultant, who shall remain anonymous. The former MinFin dismantled the Tax Department and the Government of Aruba’s finances as well, with the blessing of the MinPres, as they possibly helped themselves and their political sponsors to some tax breaks. Solo di Pueblo has been writing about it since 2009.

So now the country is five years in arrear, and income tax assessments whose deadline for filing should be the beginning of April on the following fiscal year, have recently been EXTENDED, for the 2015 filing, to June 2017!!!

Imagine with profit tax assessments, you have to answer tax appeal letters, all in tens of thousands, and you have to conduct tax audits, and place leans, dispatch bailiffs, and grab the chronic arrears phenomenon by its horns.

Let’s be honest, the private sector loves this mayhem, with no tax audits, which facilitates favorable corporate net income.

If the tax department would function like it did before 2009, at any time, when a company does not comply with monthly wage tax payments, or social premiums, to be deposited on the Tax Collector’s account, the system would have immediately triggered a default in compliance, and give cause for verification by a tax employee, followed by the instructions to execute a tax audit…

But none of these ever happen, anymore.

And that is why when companies go bankrupt, the tax authorities are too late, and behind the facts, confronted by huge amounts of outstanding tax debts which will never he collected.

And when the big boys and girls don’t comply, we the little people have to cough up the money to finance the government expenses, meaning more taxes and levies…

A dysfunctional tax department is detrimental to public finances.

And I am AMAZED, my tax consultant adds, how passive Aruba is about the dysfunctionality of our tax department, but then again, perhaps they are very happy they can get away with taking in money without providing any receipts.

The dysfunctional tax office II

I made an online payment for my car license number on Jan 20th. They said it will be available at the end of five working days, and you may collect it in a different office at the back. Hand written signs, new estimates for as much as nine working days, come on Friday to be sure, no, perhaps Monday is better. Nice employees, unapologetic, just stating it is not their fault, they are filling in for employees who went on vacation.

Also in the back of the building in a separate office, taxpayers may collect their 2017 monthly tax forms. Again a hand written sign, Bring an ID & Bring a KVK Registration, really? You’re kiddin’. In reality, the room shelters a few employees struggling to find brown envelopes in a sea of brown envelopes, keeping a hand written roster, a buki, in which you can leave a signature, if you’re lucky and they find your forms. Could your forms have been picked up by your tax consultant, I was asked, perhaps he has them, I was told.

Anyway, they wrote down my telephone number, they promised to call when they reprint and/or find my envelope, maybe tomorrow, or on Friday, Monday for sure.