The ATA launches Beach Brides: a one-of-a-kind destination wedding blog

The Aruba Tourism Authority recently launched a dynamic platform to reach couples considering the Caribbean for their destination wedding. The Beach Brides wedding blog, found on the aruba.com website, captures the gorgeous imagery of Aruba’s wedding scene, with blogger Tina Causey-Bislick sharing the stories of couples’ real weddings held here, as well as inspiring future brides and grooms with all that our wedding scene has to offer. Darice Solognier, who oversees the niche markets at the ATA, conceived and implemented the look of the blog, blending Aruba’s branding with an on-trend design that feels stylish and fresh, and can go shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest international wedding blogs out there, like The Knott, Ruffled, and Style Me Pretty.

The ATA’s Beach Brides blog is unprecedented for island destinations, as most tourist board’s official tourism websites only have a static landing page for destination weddings.

So, why is this market so valuable to us? Tina was a guest on PICA 96.5% radio show on Magic 96.5 FM this week and shared some statistics as to why

No matter what the situation is with the economy, global politics, etc—people will still get married, and usually don’t skimp on their wedding; it’s something they have saved up for and it’s not a frivolous purchase, it’s a necessity for most couples.

In 2009, for example, when most other tourism segments were suffering in the Caribbean, the destination wedding market grew overall

According to Grouptravel.org

1 out of every 4 weddings in the US is a destination wedding (3 out of 10 of those are outside the U.S.—which is well over 100,000 US couples getting married abroad every year).

The top three locations for destination weddings outside the continental US are the Caribbean, Mexico, and Hawaii

Weather is the number one reason for choosing a destination, with 9 out of 10 couples saying that the climate at the destination wedding location was a critical factor.

The average number of guests at a destination wedding is 86.

*So you are not just marketing to reach the traditional vacationer—you are marketing to reach a group that averages 86 people!

Jamaica continues to be the heavy leader in all Caribbean destination weddings—1 out of 3

**A big influencer on those #s is the mass international marketing that all-inclusives like Sandals do—many of their ad campaigns are geared toward romance travel, weddings, honeymoons, etc, but they offer cookie cutter packages—Plan A, B, C, or D…in Aruba resorts do offer incentive packages if that is what a couple desires, but as far as décor, flowers, and food—the sky is the limit! Because most of our resorts work with outside vendors for setup and décor, and we have so many talented event planners, florists, and designers, we are very on-trend with so many different options for couples. Aruba is the destination for the couple that wants to personalize and tailor their wedding just for them—and the Beach Brides blog will be filled with lots of great ideas and real-world examples (not just a standard brochure with a staged wedding) to inspire them.

With half of all marriages ending in divorce, the amount of second weddings is big. A third of all destination weddings are second marriages. There are many reasons why a destination wedding is popular for second marriages. One of them being that they have already done the traditional route the first time around. Additionally, those getting married for the second time tend to be older, with solid and more established incomes, more money to spend…and their friends are typically in the same financial situation and can also spend money on travel for the wedding.

Planning a wedding is a part-time job—couples spend hours going through magazines, Instagram, Pinterest, and blogs. We want them to come back to the Beach Brides blog over and over–so we keep the content fresh and evolving, averaging 8 posts a month.