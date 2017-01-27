Renaissance Island Steps It Up Ten Notches, #RenIslandXP

If you recall, not long ago, an unfortunate fire consumed the restaurant on Renaissance Island. In no time, management had the place up and running again, out of a temporary fun bar made of recycle palette wood by artist Cado de Lannoy.

This week a small number of press members were invited to tour the upgraded and revamped, fully recovered Renaissance Private Island.

We were greeted on the dock in Oranjestad with a Champagne Strawberry cocktail. Apparently once a week on Wednesday, the island hosts a special event, dinner under the stars, and we were to join the select group on Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino guests, taking the short, eight minute water taxi ride across the bay, leaving our cares behind us.

The pelicans were asleep in their tree perches when we arrived on the torch lit island. Zugheila Lindeborg, our escort for the night walked us to the brand new Papagayo Bar & Grill for dinner. The newly renovated restaurant features a large deck overlooking the ocean in soothing, hushed and calming colors inspired by ocean, wooden lamps and driftwood accents serve the décor well.

It rained that day so dinner which is usually set up on the beach, toes in the sand, was served on the deck. Chef Jeffrey Vrolijk prepared a three course Asian fusion menu, which took off with delicious Dim Sum, and continued with a clear Tom Yum soup packed with herbs and vegetables; the main course, a green curried chicken delivered a fragrant, creamy punch, while dessert cooled things down considerably, with ice cream and a sweet pastry. Wow, totally out of the box flavors.

Zugheila says the dinner menu was designed to reflect a departure from the hotel food offerings, which give an added incentive to resort guests to sign up for the nighttime dinner adventure.

Over appetizers, Food & Beverage manager Tineke Lenters told us the island is open 12 hours a day from 7 am to 7pm, and that her Food & Beverage operation is in the process of adding a satisfying breakfast option, served from 7am. The daytime restaurant menu features casual favorites, a variety of burgers, grilled fare, fresh salads, and a wood-fired pizza oven.

Lunch, snacks in between, cocktails all day, and now also dinner every Wednesday, the island is a nonstop vacation destination and the Mangrove Bar recently relocated to Flamingo Beach, adding a food & beverage option there.

Between courses, Zugheila suggested a short exercise session. We trotted down Iguana Beach to Flamingo Beach, the island’s adult-only section.

It looked lovely at night, with just our flashlights dancing on the sand. The flamingos greeted us with a rushed migration, getting out of the way, and we continued down to the end of the crescent, where the island has just constructed 4 cabanas, made of beautiful wood, overlooking the gorgeous ocean.

The cabanas now offer chaise lounges, and additional comfortable seating, beach towels, a net hanging over the water, soft drinks and bottled water, easy steps leading down to the water, for guests wishing to spend the day in the lap of luxury.

Each cabana accommodates four guests and the last one, the biggest, welcomes six lounge lizards for a lazy day. A special butler in charge of that beach section is entrusted with cocktail and food service around the clock. Zugheila reports the cabanas are fully booked every day.

Best of all, the island is working on a “Me Tarzan, You Jane,” vacation package in which one totally romantic couple may stay on the island overnight, with 40 acres of mangroves and beaches to explore, by the moonlight.

One of the cabanas will be transformed into a wall-less bedroom, with nice linen and comfortable bedding, but that’s where the familiar ends. The romantics will be invited to take a water taxi ride at 6pm, watch the sunset, then be served a gourmet meal under the stars, by private butler, then they’re on their own, with a ‘Survival Kit,” of chocolate, champagne, and a pre-paid phone.

Any time during the night they may call the resort for a fast pick up if the night feels too long, or too cold, or the company boring. A boat captain will be sleeping at the resort that night, on standby to come and collect the lovebirds, longing for air-conditioning.

Renaissance Private Island also offers a private Spa Cove, with an extensive menu of treatments. You may play a game of beach tennis, the court are ready and waiting, and the fitness room is nicely equipped with treadmills, a step machine, a workout station, a Nordic rider, ski exercisers, weights, exercise cycles, and a magnificent view of the Caribbean during the workout, as if slipping into the rich blue waters of Renaissance Private Island, isn’t enough.

Red Sail Sports is currently renovating its store, but it normally offers a complete water sports program including snorkeling, scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, and sailing cruises. Sun searcher floats, ocean kayaks, and paddleboats can also be rented. Red Sail’s retail store offers a full supply of sun accessories.

We left the island close to 11pm vowing to return.