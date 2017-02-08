One more about Insel Air and about Taxes, this was written last week, still worthy of publication

Is it the last nail in the coffin?

This is what the United States Consulate General in Curacao released as a Security Message for U.S. Citizens on the Dutch Islands, regarding Insel Air. Then the Dutch government did the same, in regards to its citizens and its marines stationed on the islands.

February 1, 2017

The U.S. Consulate General Curacao informs U.S. citizens that it has temporarily prohibited U.S. Consulate personnel from flying on Insel Air. The Consulate adopted this policy following an internal review of safety-related considerations. On December 27, 2016, an Insel Air flight bound for Curacao was forced to land in Colombia due to an inability to pressurize the cabin. On January 13, 2017, an Insel Air flight bound for Miami lost cabin pressure and was forced to make an emergency landing. The Consulate understands that, in the last six months, four other Insel Air flights have returned to Curacao after takeoff due to pressurization or electrical problems. Other safety considerations have led Aruban and Curacao authorities to ground a number of aircraft for further inspection. This policy applies only to the official travel of U.S. Consulate personnel and will be reevaluated as Insel Air’s safety condition improves.

Also according to my sources the company withheld taxes from all employees for 2 years, but did not pay the tax department.

While Frederick Nuboer, the retired CEO, doesn’t carry the responsibility for the total disaster, just a fraction of it, we still find it ironic that as a Tax Consultant, and a member of the Court of Audit Aruba, he allowed it to continue for so long without resigning, maybe a bit of a conflict of interest. Good luck with the restructuring of the company.

I won a free ticket on Insel Air, on a recent flight I took to a South American destination, let me know that you are safe again, and I will cash in my prize.