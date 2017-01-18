Hyundai Ioniq now available at Garage Centraal

Last Thursday the garage hosted the unveiling of the new Hyundai Ioniq, a midsize all electric hatchback, equipped with Blue Drive technology for lower pollution and higher performance.

Aruba’s MinPres was on hand to personally unveil the car and take a test drive and I heard from Rodney Kock the garage marketing manager that the official had great fun driving the sporty car and streamed his experience live on line; after all his government promotes its support of sustainability and and all electric car does just that.

Imagine never having to stop at a gas station anymore? Cool.

The event also hosted some of our electric company, ELMAR officials who promoted their car charging stations. There are currently five charging stations on the island and they promise to widen and broaden the options to cover all districts, but of course you could just plug your car in at home, if you run a dedicated cable from your electric box, and the option to have a pre-paid meter is available.

I visited the garage and Rodney offered a test drive, which I will take him up on, this weekend.

Sitting inside the Ioniq feels very sporty and dynamic, the compact wheel and the hooded dashboard have a sports car feel about them.

The car has an automatic transmission and is fully equipment with LED headlamps, airbags, electric folding mirrors, power seats, locks and windows, parking assist, bluetooth, wireless phone charging, rear camera and rain sensor.

Best of all, most alternative fuel cars look goofy. Not this one. This one is super smart AND stylish.

Rodney told me that there are many more models arriving on the market in the near future, mark my words, my next car is an all electric Hyundai small SUV.

The price? Super affordable, because of lower import taxes on alternative fuel cars and low monthly payments because the banks joined in with a lower interest rate on behalf of the environment.

While the garage is still collecting data about range, they predict 200KM between charges and the car accelerates in just 9 seconds from from 0 to 100/kmh!

You should know that the Ioniq Electric was released in South Korea in July 2016, and sold over 1,000 units during its first two months in the market!