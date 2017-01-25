Cash in Purse?

Happy Betico Day, he was a charismatic politician, and I had the priviledge to meet him on various occasions, a warm, outgoing personality with bad hair.
I am not going to burden you today with much information, just point out of the highway robberies going down under our noses. We just paid for a printing of a magazine in the USA, and while I do not wish to incriminate CMB, we use their services, so the info is available.
The fixed charges on a USD transfer to CITI bank are:
- USD 75,00 CMB
- USD 15,00 Citibank
- 1,3% Centrale Bank of Aruba
- 10% CMB bank-charges
So for example a transfer of 30K to Citi costs a total of USD 510,00.
Options? None. I don’t think it’s convenient to travel with the cash in my purse.