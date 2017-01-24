Bird Calendar Revealed at the Hilton

The gardens at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino were the perfect backdrop for the 2017 Bird Calendar reveal, published by the Aruba Birdlife Conservation, and sponsored by the resort, the second year in a row.

Resort General Manager Hans Georg Roehrbein was proud to hang the first calendar, fresh off the press, in his office.

Greg Peterson, the President of Aruba Birdlife Conservation states that there are 236 registered bird species on Aruba with just two that are endemic to the island, the Shoco and the Prikichi, both featured in starring roles in the calendar.

The Shoco, the Burrowing Owl, is the island’s fifth national symbol and protected here since 2012. The tiny owl was caught mid flight for the calendar, by Armando Goedgedrag, one of the island’s best nature photographers and video artist.

The Prikichi, the Brown Throated Parakeet, was photographed by Michiel Oversteegen, a member of the Aruba Birdlife Conservation foundation. Michiel’s son, Sven, is the foundation’s youngest member at age 12, and his stunning picture of a feeding White-Tailed Nightjar, shows the nocturnal, infrequently seen bird, with a butterfly in its beak.

On the cover of the calendar, a shimmering Blue Tailed Emerald Hummingbird, captured by nature photographer Damilice Mansur, in her backyard. Damilice reports watching the bird for about 5 months, shooting its picture regularly, until the perfect moment materialized, as both flower and bird displayed in full view. The image went viral when it was submitted to National Geographic.

Other exceptional images in the calendar include one of Patrick Pena’s birds of prey, the female American Kestrel, in a typical stance, on the hunt. Patrick specializes in photographing Aruba’s birds of prey.

Ross “Boss” Wauben, contributed a Great Egret having speared a fish at the Bubali ponds.

This year’s calendar also included some of Peterson’s famous images. He just published a hardcover coffee-table book by the name of Bird Wildlife of Aruba, on December 7, 2016, available on Amazon.com. The book contains full page photographs of over two hundred species of birds taken in Aruba’s wildlife.