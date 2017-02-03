Atraco Den Dia Cla, Robbery In Broad Daylight

The Caiso & Soca Monarch contest as it is now called, held a couple of qualification rounds this week, but the winner has already been picked, Jerrino. His Calypso is Da Bomb. It reminded me of yesteryears when Mighty Talent penned the most clever Calypsos, delivering them masterfully to packed audiences at Lago Sport Park, in St Nicholas.

Calypso, traditionally sung in English, contains social commentary attracting more attention because it is put to music. It allows the masses to challenge the doings of the government and continues to play an important role in political expression here. Calypso also serves to list our gripes with the government, and air what bugs us!

The brilliant Atraco Den Dia Cla Calypso protests a number of issues

Nepotism: The friends and family culture of Aruba’s ruling party where just a few people eat the whole cake, then there is nothing left for Jerrino, no terrain, no work. Privileged few maintain five drivers to chauffeur them around, yet his car gets booted, he has to line up in the harsh sun to pay for his car registration, and he has no cent left to shop. He is being robbed by the government in broad day light.

Disconnect: Jerrino recounts a humiliating incident in which the MinPres in one of his empty PR stunts, walked into a neighborhood, got offered some homemade stewed cucumber from a humble little old lady and in his rush to pose for the Fakebook picture opportunity picked up the fork and knife, in total disconnect from the nature of the dish in front of him, which is eaten with a spoon.

Safety & Security: Jerrino complains in his composition about the fact that laws are not respected, especially those designed to protect children against sexual abuse, people are suffering, enduring hardship, yet nothing is being done.

Overspending: In his last hilarious calypso conclusion he talks about the Green Corridor at Awg 250 million budget overrun, which ironically destroyed every green pocket on the island. He calls it an attack on his pocketbook, a robbery in his pants.

I’m feeling it, Atraco Den Dia Cla, Atraco ariba Cartera, you have to listen to it, the tune is catchy, the lyrics on the mark.