Female hotel managers wanted!

The Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association held a general assembly on Friday afternoon. Apparently, last year’s turbulence surrounding the relationship of the former MinTour with the association had a positive effect on membership, because the room was full, every seat at the Alhambra Ballroom taken.

Jim Hepple, the association slow n’ steady CEO made his way through the agenda, reporting on AHATA’s recent activities; he then commented on AHATA’s financial status, outlined the plans and programs for 2017, and presented the proposed budget.

So far so good. The room was breathing. The hoteliers even put down their phones. They were engaged. AHATA had better get some work done between now and September, as outlined in the meeting with the current MinTour on November 14th and the entire government on November 16th, involving improvement of ongoing marketing in the US, the notorious legislation which changes the way hotels are to be licensed, the urgently needed, practically abandoned beach policy, the revision of import duties, the restructuring of the price of electricity, the mysterious whereabouts of the proceeds from the Environmental Levy, education, casino operation, timeshare resorts, and the needs of the allied members such as restaurants and retail stores.

As outlined in the newspaper, the assembly was about to vote on the slate of the new Board of Directors, business as usual. We thought it was a done deal. Then Rene Kan, representing the ownership of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Hotel and Casino asked a disruptive question.

He wanted to know why the Board of the Directors wasn’t shrunk to nine as planned, why the assembly was still proposing a slate of thirteen. He though the downsizing of the board was a done deal, in the name of efficiency. He wanted to see a change of pace, an adaptation, a transformation, no same-old-same-old.

In retrospect they all agreed that they expected Kan to push the envelope somewhere, that’s his style, he changes trajectories to move things along.

AHATA’s board went from fifteen to thirteen; Kan proposed nine.

The shrinking of the board was definitely discussed. AHATA was going to send some of its directors to the supervisory board of ATA, and keep a smaller core. Somehow a more gradual approach was adopted.

At the networking opportunity, after the assembly, I joined a table of girls at the end of the room and we all decided that this was the most exciting General Assembly we ever attended, it was not predictable.

Tom Calame made two noble, persuasive attempts to reach consensus.

And my girls at the back felt all these boys were much too emotional and needed some females on the board, to mitigate circumstances, and round up the rough edges. Alas, because of the association by-laws, the members of AHATA must be resort managers and we haven’t had a female resort manager here, in a while.