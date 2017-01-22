Bati Bleki Weekly Recap

Bati Bleki Weekly Recap, Jan 15th, 2017

The cold shoulder treatment I have stayed away from the subject of the MinPres for a while, but must revisit him today to again express my disappointment with his juvenile conduct. As you remember from previous articles, the process of nominating Aruba’s new Governor was painful. The MinPres had a preferred candidate in mind, but … Continue reading Bati Bleki Weekly Recap, Jan 15th, 2017

Bati Bleki Weekly Recap, December 11th, 2016

#arubafashionweek, found happiness and fashion in Aruba From a spectator point of view, I had a great time. As far as the island goes, the Aruba Fashion Week delivered prestige, an incremental value, it did not deliver any additional visitors, besides the designers, models, and organizers, and you can’t take prestige to the bank! Thursday evening, on … Continue reading Bati Bleki Weekly Recap, December 11th, 2016

