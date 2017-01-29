Bati Bleki Weekly Recap

Bati Bleki Weekly Recap, January 29th, 2017

Renaissance Island Steps It Up Ten Notches, #RenIslandXP If you recall, not long ago, an unfortunate fire consumed the restaurant on Renaissance Island. In no time, management had the place up and running again, out of a temporary fun bar made of recycle palette wood by artist Cado de Lannoy. This week a small number … Continue reading Bati Bleki Weekly Recap, January 29th, 2017

Bati Bleki Weekly Recap, Jan 15th, 2017

The cold shoulder treatment I have stayed away from the subject of the MinPres for a while, but must revisit him today to again express my disappointment with his juvenile conduct. As you remember from previous articles, the process of nominating Aruba’s new Governor was painful. The MinPres had a preferred candidate in mind, but … Continue reading Bati Bleki Weekly Recap, Jan 15th, 2017

