ECO DMS Creates a Memorable Holiday Celebration for Local Kids
San Nicholas. — Sport Vereniging F.C. San Nicolas, Lifida A & B, a sports organization operating in San Nicholas with the goal of taking kids off the street and getting them involved with sports, recently celebrated the holiday season with a Christmas Dinner Party, sponsored by ECO DMS and several other local companies. Close to 90 … Continue reading ECO DMS Creates a Memorable Holiday Celebration for Local Kids
At the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, Team Members Celebrate the Season in a Masquerade Ball
Team members of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino were recently invited to an elegant year-end Masquerade Ball. The Executive Committee greeted party-goers at the entrance to the Grand Caribbean Ballroom decorated black and gold, thanking them for their many contributions during 2016, and wishing them an excellent, fun party, a wonderful holiday season … Continue reading At the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, Team Members Celebrate the Season in a Masquerade Ball
Bati Bleki Weekly Recap, December 11th, 2016
#arubafashionweek, found happiness and fashion in Aruba From a spectator point of view, I had a great time. As far as the island goes, the Aruba Fashion Week delivered prestige, an incremental value, it did not deliver any additional visitors, besides the designers, models, and organizers, and you can’t take prestige to the bank! Thursday evening, on … Continue reading Bati Bleki Weekly Recap, December 11th, 2016
The Popular Tropicana Casino and the Double Down Sports Bar, are Celebrating Their Fifth Anniversary in GRAND style, and Giving Trop Advantage Members and Guests FIVE Memorable Ways to Participate in the Fun
Guests celebrating their birthdays on the island during the month of December are invited to join the casino’s birthday bash on December 16th, from 2pm -6pm! Guests, who present their valid IDs, receive $15 Tropicana Casino Free Play, and a delicious cupcake. On both December 5th and 12th, the Tropicana Casino Aruba December Grocery Grab, … Continue reading The Popular Tropicana Casino and the Double Down Sports Bar, are Celebrating Their Fifth Anniversary in GRAND style, and Giving Trop Advantage Members and Guests FIVE Memorable Ways to Participate in the Fun